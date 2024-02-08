Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 13th, 2024 at 14:38 IST

Traffic Curbs in Mumbai Today for Air Force’s Grand Show - Check alternative routes

Multiple roads have been closed for vehicular movements, and the Mumbai Traffic Police has listed out alternative routes for the same

Apoorva Shukla
Mumbai Traffic Police Advisory
Mumbai Traffic Police issues advisory | Image:X
Mumbai: As the Indian Air Force is carrying out the Mumbai Air Show over the Marine Drive, the Mumbai Traffic Police has listed out a slew of traffic restrictions. Multiple roads have been closed for vehicular movements, and the Mumbai Traffic Police has listed out alternative routes for the same. Flight operations have also been shut at the Mumbai airport. 

Traffic restrictions in Mumbai today 

Roads including N S Road (North Bound), N S Road (South Bound), Veer Nariman Road (North Bound), Dinshaw Vacha Road, Madamcama Road, Barrister Rajni Patel Marg, Vinay K Shah Marg. However, restrictions are not applicable on emergency vehicles in all areas. 

Roads closedAlternative routes 
N S Road (North Bound)Ramnath Poddar Chowk
N S Road (South Bound)Kemps Corner Bridge 
Veer Nariman Road (North Bound)Maharashi Karve Road — Ahilyabai Holkar Chowk
 Dinshaw Vacha Road Maharshi Karve Road

 

 

 

 

 

 

Mumbai airports closed for this time 

As the Air Force is carrying out an aerial show at the Marine Drive from January 12 to 14, no flights would be allowed to take off or land at the Mumbai and Juhu airport from 12 pm to 1 pm. The air traffic control has issued a notice to airlines stating that the airspace below 12,000 feet over Mumbai will be closed for civilian flights. 

The order states that the flights flying at altitudes above 12,000 feet will be allowed to pass through the Mumbai airspace. The order has been issued to reduce disruption the air force aircrafts during the aerial show. 

Published January 13th, 2024 at 09:09 IST

