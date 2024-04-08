Updated April 8th, 2024 at 10:42 IST
Mumbai Traffic Update: Massive Jam At Panvel to Palaspe Phata Stretch After Truck Overturns
Maharashtra: A heavy traffic jam witnessed from Kon village of Panvel to Palaspe Phata after a truck overturned earlier this morning; traffic control work is un
- India
- 1 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Mumbai Traffic Update | Image:ANI
Advertisement
Mumbai: A heavy traffic jam was witnessed from Kon village of Panvel to Palaspe Phata stretch after a truck overturned earlier this morning, said officials. Commuters were stuck due to the congestion caused by truck accident for several hours. The traffic control efforts are underway to ensure smooth trvalling experience for travellers.
This is breaking news. More details to follow.
Advertisement
Published April 8th, 2024 at 10:42 IST
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.