Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: Bikes, Autos NOT Allowed | Check Traffic Rules

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Latest Update: Motorbikes, autorickshaws and tractors won't be allowed on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL) or Atal Setu. Meanwhile, the maximum speed limit for four-wheelers on the MTHL will be 100 kmph. For the unversed, the MTHL, also known as Atal Setu named after former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on January 12. For the unversed, the MTHL is a 6-lane sea link, with 16.50 kilometres of the stretch on the sea and 5.5 km on land. Motorists will be able to cover the distance between Mumbai and Navi Mumbai in just 20 minutes which used to take 2 hours. The ₹ 18,000-crore MTHL originates from Sewri in Mumbai and terminates at Nhava Sheva in Uran taluka in Raigad district.

MTHL: Restrictions, Toll, And Speed Limit

Vehicles like cars, taxis, light motor vehicles, minibuses and two-axle buses will have a speed limit of 100 kilometres per hour.

The speed will be restricted to 40 kmph on the ascent and descent of the bridge. The Mumbai police have imposed the speed limit on India's longest sea bridge to curb “danger, obstructions and inconvenience to the public”.

Commuters will be charged Rs 250 as one-way toll for cars on the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL). Charges for return journey as well as for daily and frequent travellers will be different

Multi-axle heavy vehicles, trucks and buses heading towards Mumbai won't have an entry on the Eastern Freeway. These vehicles will have to use the Mumbai Port-Sewri Exit (Exit 1C) and take the MBPT Road near 'Gadi Adda' for further movement.

There will be no entry for vehicles like motorcycles, mopeds, three-wheelers, autos, tractors, animal-drawn vehicles and slow-moving vehicles.