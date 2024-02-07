Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 29th, 2024 at 19:04 IST

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road Receives Huge Traffic and Toll Collection Daily - Details Here

The 21.8 km sea bridge has not only captured the attention of commuters but has also recorded impressive traffic figures and toll collection, details below

Digital Desk
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road
Mumbai Trans Harbour Link Road | Image:ANI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

Mumbai's latest infrastructure marvel, the Mumbai Trans Harbour Link (MTHL), inaugurated on January 12, has quickly become a center point of the city's transportation eco-system. The 21.8 km sea bridge has not only captured the attention of commuters but has also recorded impressive traffic figures and toll collection amounts within its first 10 days of operation.

Daily Traffic and Toll Revenue: According to the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA), the MTHL is experiencing an average daily traffic of nearly 30,000 vehicles. This consistent flow of vehicles has resulted in a substantial daily toll revenue of Rs 61.50 lakh. The MMRDA's data highlights the economic viability and popularity of the bridge among the residents of Mumbai.

Advertisement

Record-Breaking Inaugural Days: On the inaugural day, the MTHL saw an impressive 28,176 vehicles crossing the bridge, contributing Rs 54.77 lakh to the toll revenue. The enthusiasm for the new sea link only intensified on the following day, with a staggering 54,977 vehicles, bringing in a remarkable Rs 1.06 crore in tolls. These initial figures underscore the significance of the MTHL in addressing the city's connectivity needs.

Public Acceptance Despite Toll Charges: Surprisingly, despite the toll charges, Mumbaikars are embracing the MTHL. The bridge, connecting Sewri in Mumbai to Chirle in Navi Mumbai, symbolizes Mumbai's ambition and engineering prowess. Its sleek design and cutting-edge technology promise a more connected and efficient future, outweighing concerns about toll expenses.

Advertisement

Future Implications: As the MTHL continues to gain traction, it is poised to become a landmark in the city's landscape. The seamless connectivity it provides between key locations in Mumbai and Navi Mumbai is expected to have far-reaching implications for the region's economic and social development. The MTHL stands as a testament to Mumbai's commitment to modern infrastructure and sets the stage for more ambitious projects in the future.

The Mumbai Trans Harbour Link road has not only surpassed initial expectations in terms of traffic numbers and toll revenue but has also become a symbol of Mumbai's progressive vision for urban development. The successful implementation and acceptance of the MTHL set a positive precedent for future infrastructure projects in Mumbai and beyond.

Advertisement

 

Inputs: Sources

Advertisement

Published January 29th, 2024 at 19:04 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

14 hours ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

14 hours ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

14 hours ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

15 hours ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

15 hours ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

17 hours ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

20 hours ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

20 hours ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

20 hours ago
Kriti Sanon

Kriti Sanon Steps Out

20 hours ago
Medha Shankar

Medha Shankar Spotted

20 hours ago
Man jumps into raging LA River to save his dog

LA Fire Dept Saves Man

a day ago
Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh

DeepVeer In Belgium

a day ago
Nick Jonas

Nick Enjoys Monsoon in LA

a day ago
Shriya Saran

Shriya's Village Video

a day ago
Isabella Kaif

Isabelle's Casual Avatar

a day ago
Karan Singh Grover

Karan Turns Muse For Devi

a day ago
Kartik Aryan

Kartik's fitness champ

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. SGBs Series IV subscription to open on Feb 12

    Business News10 minutes ago

  2. Daredevil Born Again: Genneya Walton Joins The Cast Of Marvel Series

    Entertainment11 minutes ago

  3. Maruti Suzuki's CNG market share rises to 69%: MoRTH

    Business News14 minutes ago

  4. SBI collaborates with Flywire to simplify international payments

    Economy News14 minutes ago

  5. Ford gives cause to not chase Tesla

    Business News15 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement