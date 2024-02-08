English
Updated January 14th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

Mumbai Trans Harbour Link: Check Toll Prices for India's Longest Sea Bridge HERE

MHTL: The bridge, linking Sewri in south Mumbai to Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai, will cut down your journey from two hours to just around 15-20 minutes.

Tanisha Rajput
MTHL LIVE Updates
MTHL Toll prices | Image:MMRDA
Mumbai: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday inaugurated India's longest sea bridge, the Mumbai Trans Harbor Link (MTHL).

The 21.8-kilometre bridge and the foundation stone of the bridge, officially known as the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Sewri--Nhava Sheva Atal Setu, was laid by PM in December 2016. The project was built for Rs 21,200 crore, of which Rs 15,000 crore is by way of loans.

The bridge, linking Sewri in south Mumbai to Nhava Sheva in Navi Mumbai, will cut down your journey from two hours to just around 15-20 minutes.

Wondering how much would it cost you when it is open for travel? We here bring you the toll rates for vehicles:

Cars:

For commuters travelling a single journey, it would cost you Rs 275. However, for return journeys a toll of Rs 375 will be charged.

However, for monthly travellers and daily passes, it would cost you Rs 12,500 and Rs 625 respectively.

LCV/ Minibuses:

A single journey for these vehicles would cost Rs 400. The return journeys, daily passes and monthly passes would cost commuters Rs 600, Rs 1,000 and Rs 20,000 respectively.

Bus/2-Axle Truck:

For buses and 2-axle trucks, the single and return journeys would cost Rs 830 and Rs 1,245 respectively.

However, Rs 2,075 and Rs 41,500 would be charged for daily and monthly travel.

MAV (3 AXLE):

The travel cost for MAV (2 AXLE) would be Rs 905, Rs 1,360 and Rs 3,250 for single, return and daily journeys.

Meanwhile, a monthly pass would cost Rs 45,350.

MAV (4 to 6 AXLE):

The single and returns journey would cost Rs 1,300 and Rs 1,950 respectively.

Furthermore, the daily pass and monthly pass would cost Rs 3,250 and Rs 65,000.

Oversized:

The oversized vehicles would have to pay Rs 1,580 and Rs 2,370 for single and return travel.

Rs 3,950 and Rs 79,000 would be charged for daily and monthly passes. 
 

Published January 14th, 2024 at 13:03 IST

