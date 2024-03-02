Advertisement

Several parts of Mumbai reported a power cut on Tuesday after the city's suburbs and surrounding areas witnessed a blackout for over an hour on Tuesday, aggravating the woes of people already sweltering under a heatwave. The city with soaring temperatures saw angry residents flooding Twitter with their complaints, with some even claiming that the power cut lasted all night.

As per officials, tripping at an important substation feeding power to the megapolis led to the power cut. Areas in central Mumbai like Mahim and Dadar reported power outages from 10 AM on Tuesday, along with suburbs like Mulund and Bhandup, which are serviced by the state discom. Adjoining areas of Thane, Kalyan-Dombivili, Ambernath, Bhiwandi, Navi Mumbai and parts of the Palghar district also suffered. Outages were also reported from Mumbai's Khar area.

Power outage in Mumbai

Adani Electricity, which is among the firms that supplies power in the city, said that there was a double cable fault in Khar-9 substations between Khar and Bandra.

"Six substations have been restored while repair work is underway for the remaining 3 substations which will be restored in some time," Adani electricity said in a statement.

A load shedding of between 2,250-2,350 MW had to be undertaken by cutting power supply to certain pockets as the supply was not able to keep pace with the demand following the tripping incident on Tuesday morning, as per officials from the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company (MSETCL).

Tata Power, another distributor in Mumbai, said that load shedding might be initiated in order to maintain grid balance. It said that power will be restored once the Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co. Ltd. (MSETCL) line gets energised.

"As per initial assessment, Tata Power would like to inform you some parts of Mumbai experienced electricity failure due to MSETCL line tripping as part of the 400KV Kalwa Grid which supplies power to Mumbai and suburban areas," the company said.

Before this, Mumbai had witnessed an 18-hour power outage in 2020.

(With inputs from agency)