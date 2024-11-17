sb.scorecardresearch
Published 17:39 IST, November 17th 2024

Mumbai: Two Nigerians Held With Drugs Worth Over Rs 5 Cr

Two Nigerian nationals held for alleged possession of drugs, and three persons were arrested for renting out their premises to the duo in Navi Mumbai.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mumbai police
Two Nigerians held with drugs in Navi Mumbai | Image: representative
