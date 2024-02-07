Updated February 1st, 2024 at 23:48 IST
Mumbai: Unidentified couple booked for secretly burying body of 20-day-old girl
An unidentified couple has been booked for allegedly burying the body of a 20-day-old girl secretly in Charkop in the north Mumbai.
Mumbai: An unidentified couple has been booked for allegedly burying the body of a 20-day-old girl secretly in Charkop in the north Mumbai suburb of Kandivali, a police official said on Thursday.
The incident took place along Link Road near a metro rail station on Tuesday, the official said.
"A 34-year-old man spotted the couple go into a nursery in a suspicious manner. He informed the owner of the nursery and later the police was alerted. The body was exhumed in the presence of police and judicial officials," he said.
The unidentified couple has been booked under section 318 of the Indian Penal Code for secretly burying or otherwise disposing of the dead body of a child with the intention of concealing the birth, the official added.
Efforts are on to track the couple, the official said. PTI DC BNM BNM
