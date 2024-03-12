×

Updated March 12th, 2024 at 22:28 IST

Mumbai: United States IT Firm Director Found Mysteriously Dead in His Hotel Room

A United States national, a director of an IT solutions firm, was on Tuesday mysteriously found dead in his hotel room in Mumbai’s suburban Andheri.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Mumbai Police
US national found mysteriously dead in a hotel room in Mumbai | Image:PTI/ Representational
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Mumbai: A 62-year-old US national, a director of an IT solutions firm, was on Tuesday mysteriously found dead in his hotel room in Mumbai’s suburban Andheri. The police official stated that the body of the deceased has been shifted to the mortuary of a nearby hospital for post-mortem and further legal action has been initiated.

According to the police official from the Sahar police station, the citizen from the United States had landed in Mumbai on Saturday for business purposes as his company has an office in the business capital of India.

When he did not open the door despite multiple ring bells and calls on Tuesday morning, hotel staff opened the door with a duplicate key and found him lying unconscious on the bed, the official said.

He was taken to the nearby hospital where the doctors declared him dead before admission.

Police are awaiting the postmortem report to know the exact cause of death while an Accidental Death Report (ADR) has been registered, the official added.
 

Published March 12th, 2024 at 22:28 IST

