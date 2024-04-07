Advertisement

Mumbai: There is good news for the Mumbai commuters. Fifteen percent of the civil work on the ongoing construction of the Versova-Bandra Sea Link (VBSL) has been completed, media reports quoted an official from the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) supervising the project.

The project's deadline has been extended to May 2028 from December 2026.

Advertisement

The Maharashtra State Road Development (MSRDC) sought an extension for the project in January 2024, citing repeated delays in progress.

Details of the project

The VBSL project is being constructed along Mumbai's west coast and it will link Bandra (south side) to Versova at Nana Nani Park (north side). The two points will be connected with intermediate connectors at Juhu Koliwada and Otter's Club with toll facilities.

The project is approximately placed 900 meters away from the coast.

Advertisement

The main sea link bridge measures 9.60 kilometers with 4 + 4 lane, accompanied by various connectors including Bandra connector (1.17 km,2+2 lanes), Caretr Road Connector (1.80 km, 3+3 lanes), Juhu Koliwala Connector (2.80 km , 2+2 km), and Versova Connector (1.80 km, 3+3 lanes).

The structure comprises a cable-stayed bridge with a central navigational span of 150m + back span of 75m on either side, along with three balanced cantilever bridges, each showcasing a central navigational span of 100m + back span of 75m on either side.

Advertisement