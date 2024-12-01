Mumbai to Face Water Cut for 5 Days from Dec 1 to 5, Check Timings and Affected Areas | Image: Representative

Mumbai: Mumbai residents will face a 10% water cut from December 1 to December 5, 2024, as announced by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Saturday. The decision was made following a technical issue with the pneumatic gate system at Pise, a critical facility that manages water supply to the city. The system’s air bladders, which are crucial for regulating water flow, malfunctioned on November 30, requiring immediate repair work.

Thane and Bhiwandi to Face 10% Water Cut from December 1 to 5

The BMC stated that repair work on the faulty gate will be carried out between December 1 and December 2. During this time, the water supply to Mumbai, its suburbs, and neighboring areas like Thane and Bhiwandi will be reduced by 10%. This reduction is essential to ensure the maintenance work proceeds without further complications.

The civic body has urged residents to use water judiciously during this period. “Citizens are requested to use water sparingly during this period and cooperate with the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation,” the BMC said in an official statement.

Suburbs and Nearby Areas Also Affected

The water cut will impact both residential and commercial areas in Mumbai and its suburbs. Additionally, Thane and Bhiwandi Municipal Corporations will also experience a similar 10% reduction in water supply.

The pneumatic gate system at Pise plays a vital role in maintaining the city’s water distribution. Due to its malfunction, the repair work has become urgent to prevent further disruptions. The repairs are expected to restore the system to full functionality and ensure smooth water flow in the future.

This is not the first time Mumbai has faced water cuts recently. In October, the city experienced a 5-10% water cut due to a valve malfunction in the Vaitarna pipeline in Thane district. Mumbai’s water supply primarily comes from the Vaitarna dam, making any disruption in the system a significant concern for the city.