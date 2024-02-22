Mumbai: Water Supply in Bandra, Khar West (H-West ward) to Be Affected from Feb 27-March 11 | Image: Representative

Mumbai: Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Thursday has informed that water supply in some areas of Bandra and Khar West (H-West ward) will be impacted from February 27 to March 11.

Repair and rehabilitation work of the old water channel of the Pali Hill reservoir is being carried out by the BMC, which will result in low water supply and there will be 10 percent water cut.

According to BMC, the following regions will experience a 10% reduction in water supply: Gazdar Bandh, Dilip Kumar zone, Pali Mala zone, Union Park zone (Khar west), Dandpada, Kantwadi, Sherli Rajan, and certain portions of Bandra West.

After Monday, March 11, full water supply will be resumed in the said areas of H-West ward.

Earlier on February 16 to 21, water supply in H-West Ward was impacted as the BMC was securing 600 mm diameter value at its Pali Hill reservoir.

