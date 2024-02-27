Updated February 27th, 2024 at 08:16 IST
Water Supply Disrupted in Parts of Mumbai Today Due to Fire at Pumping Station
Mumbai water supply disruption: The water supply from Golanji, Fosbery, Raoli, and Bhandarwada reservoirs in the city are also likely to get disrupted.
Mumbai: The water supply in several parts of Mumbai will remain affected on Tuesday due to the damage caused by the fire that broke out at the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's (BMC) Pise Water Pumping Station on Monday evening.
According to sources, the affected areas include the eastern part of eastern suburbs. The water supply from Golanji, Fosbery, Raoli, and Bhandarwada reservoirs in the city will also be disrupted.
Consequently, the pressure of water supply in the western suburbs and other parts of Mumbai may also be affected during the day. The BMC officials have urged Mumbaikars to use water judiciously.
Efforts are underway to normalise the water supply in the city.
