Mumbai Watercut: BMC Announces 16 Hours Watercut, Low Pressure Supply In Parts Of City

Mumbai: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has announced a 16-hour water cut and low pressure water supply in several parts of Mumbai on May 22 (Wednesday) and May 23 (Thursday). Due to some repair and maintenance works on pipelines, the supply will be disrupted in some parts of K/West, P/South ward and no supply in some part of K/East, P/south and K/West ward from 09:00 am on May 22 and till 1 am on May 23, said the civic body.

As per an official statement, in the K/East Ward, the work of cross-connection of the newly laid 1500 mm dia. Water main with the newly laid 1200 mm dia. Parla outlet and discarding of the old leaking 1200 mm dia. water main at the junction of B.D. Sawant road and C.G. Road to the junction of C.G. Road and Sahar Road in Andheri (East) will be undertaken.

The BMC said, "After this work water levels of Veravali reservoirs I, II and III will be improved, subsequently water supply of Andheri (East) & (West) , Jogeshwari (East) & (West) ,Vile Parle (East) and (West) will be improved."

List of Areas To Face Water Cut in Mumbai and Timings:

K/East - Tripathi Nagar, Munshi Colony, Bastiwala Compound, Collector Colony, Durga Nagar, Matoshree Club (Normal supply timing - 08:00 am to 10:00 am) Remarks regarding supply condition- 08:00 am to 09:00 am there will be complete water cut

K/East - Durga Nagar, Sariput Nagar (Normal supply timing - 10:00 am to 12:00 pm) Remarks regarding supply condition- No water supply

K/East - Datta Tekadi, Oberoi Splendor, Kelti Pada, Premises near Ganesh Mandir Jogeshwari–Vikhroli Link Road (Normal supply timing - 09:00 am to 11:00 am) Remarks regarding supply condition- No water supply

K/East - Bandrekar Wadi, Fransiswadi, Makhrani Pada, Subhash Road, Chacha Nagar (Normal supply timing - 11:00 am to 2:00 pm) Remarks regarding supply condition- No water supply

K/East - Bandra Plot, Hari Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, Shankarwadi,Pascal Colony (Normal supply timing - 01:30 pm to 3:40 pm) Remarks regarding supply condition- No water supply

K/East - Vishal Hall,Varma Nagar, Kamgar Kalyan, Manjarekarwadi, Bima Nagar, Panthaky Baug, Teli Gully (Lane), Kol Dongari, Jiva Mahale Road, Sai Wadi, Jivan Vikas Kendra, Shivaji Nagar, Sambhaji Nagar, Hanuman Road, Shraddhanand Road, Nehru Road, Tejpal Road, Shastri Nagar, Rajendra Prasad Nagar, Ambedkar Nagar, Kajuwadi and Vile-Parle East Area, Domestic Airport, Amrutnagar, Kanakia SRA , Chakala Gaothan, Chakala Vajan Kata (Normal supply timing - 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm) Remarks regarding supply condition- No water supply

K/East - Pump House, Vijay Raut Road, Patilwadi, Hanjar Nagar, Zagdapada, Parsi Colony, Jijamata Road, Gundavali Hill, Ashirvad Chawl (Normal supply timing - 05:00 pm to 08:00 pm) Remarks regarding supply condition- No water supply

K/East - Old Nagardas Road, Mogarapada, New Nagardas Road, Parsi Panchayat Road, RK Singh Road, Nicholaswadi Road (Normal supply timing - 08:00 pm to 10:30 pm) Remarks regarding supply condition- No water supply

P/South - Bimbisar Nagar, Vanrai, SRPF Camp, Bandrekar Wadi, (Normal supply timing -7:00 pm to 9:30 pm) Remarks regarding supply condition- Supply will be given with low pressure

P/South - ODC Ram Mandir Road Goregaon (West) (Normal supply timing -7:45 pm to 9:15 pm) Remarks regarding supply condition- No water supply

K/West - C.D. Barfiwala Road, Upashray Lane, S.V.Road Andheri, Dawood Baug, Kevni Pada, Dhakusheth Pada, Malcum Baug (Garden) , Andheri Market, Bhardawadi, Ambre Garden Pump (Normal supply timing -7:30 am to 12:00 Noon) Remarks regarding supply condition- No water supply

K/West - Juhu Koliwada, Juhu Tara Road (Normal supply timing - 09:00 am to 11:00 am Koliwada Supply zone KW-11) Remarks regarding supply condition- No water supply

K/West - Deoraj Chawl, Swami Vivekanand Road (JVLR to Jogeshwari Bus Depot) (Normal supply timing - 11:00 am to 1:00 pm S.V. Road Part 2 KW-01) Remarks regarding supply condition- No water supply

K/West - Four Bungalow, D.N. Nagar, Juhu Versova Link Road (Normal supply timing - 12:15 pm to 02:10 pm Four Bungalow supply Zone KW-07) Remarks regarding supply condition- Water supply will be given with low pressure

K/West - Vile Parle (West), Lallubhai Park, Lohiya Nagar, Vile Parle Gaothan, Milan Subway, Entire Juhu area. V.M. Road, Nehru Nagar. (Normal supply timing - 02:30 pm to 4:40 pm Vile Parle supply zone KW-09) Remarks regarding supply condition- No water supply

K/West - Moragaon, Juhu Gaothan (Normal supply timing - 02:30 pm to 4:40 pm Moragaon supply zone KW-08) Remarks regarding supply condition- No water supply

K/West - Yadav Nagar, Sahakar Road, Bandivali Hill Road, Momin Nagar, Khajur Wadi, Jogeshwari Phatak, Jogeshwari Station Road, Captain Samant Road Part. (Normal supply timing - 09:30 pm to 12:00 am Yadav Nagar supply zone KW-04) Remarks regarding supply condition- No water supply

K/West - Gilbert Hill, Sagar City, Gaondevi Dongri, Juhu Gully (Lane) , Wireless Road, Shreenath Nagar (Normal supply timing - 10:00 pm to 12:30 am Gilbert Hill supply zone KW-06) Remarks regarding supply condition- No water supply

The BMC has also urged citizens to store sufficient water and use water judiciously. As a precautionary measure, the civic body also requested the residents to filter the water and use it after boiling for next four to five days.