Mumbai Woman Loses Rs 1.51 Crore To Cyber Fraudsters Posing As Delhi Police

Mumbai: A 78-year-old woman from South Mumbai was allegedly defrauded Rs 1.51 crore by cyber fraudsters, who cheated her by posing as Delhi Police personnel. The woman had sent a parcel to her daughter in the US through a courier service firm on December 5, containing edible items. However, she was forced to transfer the amount after being informed by the alleged "police officials" that the parcel contained mephedrone drugs and US dollars.

According to the Mumbai Crime Branch, the woman was initially threatened by a "courier firm staff" and later by alleged "police officials" who had a video call with her under the pretext of taking legal action. The fraudsters threatened to arrest her in a money laundering case, sent forged arrest warrants and investigation reports, and forced her to share her bank account details.

The police have registered a case of extortion, cheating, and criminal intimidation, and are trying to trace the culprits through bank account details and call data records.

Earlier, in a similar case, a 77-year-old woman from Mumbai lost Rs 3.8 crore to cybercriminals posing as law enforcement officers.