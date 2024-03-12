Kerala on Alert After 190 Mumps Cases Reported in a Day. Know its Symptoms

Advertisement

Thiruvananthapuram: This year, Kerala has witnessed a massive surge in the mumps outbreak, with the southern state recording 190 cases in a single day on March 10. In total, the state has reported 2,505 cases of the viral infection this month which has taken this year's count to over 11,000. As per reports, the Malappuram district reported the highest infection cases in Kerala.

The Union Health Ministry officials have confirmed the outbreak and notified the National Centre for Disease Control in the state.

What is Mumps and Who All Are at Risk?

Mumps is a contagious disease that is caused by the Mumps virus which belongs to a paramyxoviruses group of viruses.

As per medical experts, the illness first begins with mild symptoms such as headaches, fatigue, and fevers. It later might eventually lead to severe swelling in certain salivary glands.

Mumps usually affects kids aged 2-12 who have not received the mumps vaccine.

Symptoms to Look Out For:

The symptoms of Mumps show up about 2 to 3 weeks after exposure to the virus. Swelling of the salivary glands is usually one of the common side effects that show within a few days. Other symptoms include painful swelling on one or both sides of the face.

Symptoms familiar to flu symptoms are:

Fever

Headache

Muscle aches or pain

Tiredness

Not wanting to eat

