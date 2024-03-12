Updated March 12th, 2024 at 14:23 IST
Kerala on Alert After 190 Mumps Cases Reported in a Day. Know its Symptoms
In total, the state has reported 2,505 cases of the viral infection this month which has taken this year's count to over 11,000.
- India
- 2 min read
Advertisement
Thiruvananthapuram: This year, Kerala has witnessed a massive surge in the mumps outbreak, with the southern state recording 190 cases in a single day on March 10. In total, the state has reported 2,505 cases of the viral infection this month which has taken this year's count to over 11,000. As per reports, the Malappuram district reported the highest infection cases in Kerala.
The Union Health Ministry officials have confirmed the outbreak and notified the National Centre for Disease Control in the state.
Advertisement
What is Mumps and Who All Are at Risk?
Mumps is a contagious disease that is caused by the Mumps virus which belongs to a paramyxoviruses group of viruses.
Advertisement
As per medical experts, the illness first begins with mild symptoms such as headaches, fatigue, and fevers. It later might eventually lead to severe swelling in certain salivary glands.
Mumps usually affects kids aged 2-12 who have not received the mumps vaccine.
Advertisement
Symptoms to Look Out For:
The symptoms of Mumps show up about 2 to 3 weeks after exposure to the virus. Swelling of the salivary glands is usually one of the common side effects that show within a few days. Other symptoms include painful swelling on one or both sides of the face.
Advertisement
Symptoms familiar to flu symptoms are:
Fever
Headache
Muscle aches or pain
Tiredness
Not wanting to eat
Advertisement
Advertisement
Published March 12th, 2024 at 14:23 IST
Advertisement
Recommended
Advertisement
Trending Quicks
Advertisement
Republic Top 5
Biggest Ajay Devgn Hits That Are RemakesWeb Stories27 minutes ago
Your Voice. Now Direct.
Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.