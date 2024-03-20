×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 15th, 2022 at 11:43 IST

Mundka fire: Relatives await information on missing loved ones

Distraught family members of Mundka fire victims, who are still missing, continued to wait outside Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital on Sunday for their loved ones as 19 bodies are yet to be identified.

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
Image: AP | Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Distraught family members of Mundka fire victims, who are still missing, continued to wait outside Sanjay Gandhi Memorial Hospital on Sunday for their loved ones as 19 bodies are yet to be identified.

Twenty-seven people, including 21 women, have died in the blaze that started on the first floor of the four-storey building on Friday. Nineteen people are still missing and there was little hope of finding survivors.

Rajesh Kumar, whose sisters are missing, said that he couldn't identify them as the bodies were charred beyond recognition. He said they are still awaiting a response from the hospital on DNA testing.  “I have three sisters and all of them are missing. We requested the hospital to conduct a DNA test, and still waiting for a response from them. My sisters worked at the camera packaging department. It was 4:30pm when I received a call from our father, informing me about the fire incident in Mundka,” a grieving Rajesh said.

He said that they panicked and rushed around the city, searching all government hospitals to know if his sisters were admitted there. “We visited every government hospital since last night. Finally, one of the government hospitals told us that they were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Memorial hospital. The bodies are charred beyond recognition,” he said.

Blaming the authorities, Rajesh further said that the dead bodies were brought to the hospital in an "undignified manner." “They brought the bodies in a manner like they collected some garbage. Do they think that just because they are dead, they do not have any dignity left? They called us to identify the bodies but there are 2 to 3 burnt bodies packed in one bag altogether. How are we supposed to identify our family members in that manner?” Rajesh asked.

Two brothers, Mahipal Kumar and Surender Kumar, whose daughters have been missing, waited outside the mortuary of the hospital to take back the bodies.

“We've been waiting here since last night. My daughter called me Friday when the fire broke out at the building. She was panicking and that was the last time I heard from her,” Mahipal Kumar said, adding that they have been requesting the hospital to identify and hand over her body for last rites.

Surendra Kumar grieved as he couldn't speak to his daughter one last time. “She used to work in the camera department. Her body is yet to be identified. I wish I could speak to her one last time,” he said.

Nafeesa, a resident of the Rani Khera locality waited for hours for her sister-in-law's body to be identified. She said that the body is burnt to an extent, that they are not being able to identify her.

Levelling similar allegations as Rajesh, Nafeesa questioned “why multiple charred bodies were kept in one bag.” “We were asked to identify the body but we couldn't. They packed 2 to 3 bodies together, how are we supposed to identify in that manner?” Nafeesa asked.

“Her body burnt to the extent that we are not being able to identify her. We tried speaking to the hospital staff but they're saying that it will take time as the forensics team will be examining the bodies. We are here since Friday night and haven't eaten anything since then,” Nafeesa said.

Advertisement

Published May 15th, 2022 at 11:43 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Outrage as Elderly Couple Toweled Away in Car, Sparks Public Outrage

Noida Towing Controversy

a few seconds ago
Metro Rail Security Staff Makes Lewd Gesture At Woman Passenger in Bengaluru

Lewd Gesture At Woman

a minute ago
Kerala Lottery Result Today

Kerala Lottery Result

a minute ago
India to vote in 7 phases for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections

LS POLLS 2024 LIVE

2 minutes ago
Srivalli Spotted on the shoot of Pushpa 2 The Rule

Rashmika's Pushpa 2 Look

4 minutes ago
MS Dhoni signs Sunil Gavaskar's shirt

Why MSD is different

4 minutes ago
Stock market news

Markets end flat

5 minutes ago
Kanhaiya Kumar with Rahul Gandhi during Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

CPI Gets Begusarai

7 minutes ago
4 Children, Living In Manipur Relief Camp, Drown In Tuitha River

4 Children,

8 minutes ago
The Pursuit of Happyness

True Events Based Films

10 minutes ago
Tesla's India entry set to revolutionise electric vehicle landscape

Tesla In India

11 minutes ago
3 Idiots scene

Madhavan About 3 Idiots

11 minutes ago
Pappu Yadav Joins Congress

Pappu Yadav's Next Step

12 minutes ago
Sidhu Moose Wala's Parents Welcome Baby Via IVF

Age Limit for IVF

13 minutes ago
Priyanka

Priyanka-Nick In Ayodhya

15 minutes ago
Banke Bihari temple

Temples To Celebrate Holi

17 minutes ago
Neymar

Brazil will be patient

18 minutes ago
Vijay Devarakonda

Vijay Spotted At Airport

19 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Kolkata Building Collapse: TMC Govt Draws Flak As Death Toll Rises to 10

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Priyanka Asked My Ex-Husband To Talk Smack About My 'Charitra': BJP MLA

    Lok Sabha Elections8 hours ago

  3. EC Declares Six Lok Sabha Constituencies As 'Financially Sensitive'

    India News16 hours ago

  4. Divya Agarwal Open Up About Life After Marriage With Apurva Padgaonkar

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  5. Hanuman Chalisa Row: What Led to Mega Protest in Bengaluru | Key Points

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo