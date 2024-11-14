Published 10:40 IST, November 14th 2024
Tillu Tejpuria Gang Shooter Arrested After Shootout in Delhi
A 22-year-old suspect in a murder case was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with a team of special cell of Delhi Police near Rohini
A 22-year-old suspect in a murder case was arrested after a brief exchange of fire with a team of special cell of Delhi Police near Rohini | Image: PTI
