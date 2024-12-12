sb.scorecardresearch
Published 23:44 IST, December 12th 2024

Murder Accused Nabbed After Police Encounter In Moradabad

The Moradabad police have arrested a murder accused after an encounter on Thursday evening.

Reported by: Digital Desk
Moradabad: The Moradabad police have arrested a murder accused after an encounter on Thursday evening. The accused identified as Aslam Ansari was accused of strangling a woman inside her house in front of her daughters. During the encounter, the accused received a gunshot injury on his leg, following which he was rushed to a hospital for treatment.

Further details into the matter are being awaited. 
 

