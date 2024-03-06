Advertisement

A group of naturalists discovered a rare thing in Karnataka. They found a tiny mushroom sprouting from a golden-backed frog. According to a study published in the journal Reptiles and Amphibians, the researchers have never seen a 'mushroom sprouting from the flank of a live frog'.



Further, this journal also revealed more about this discovery: "The frog was alive and moving. Mycologists later identified the mushroom to be a Bonnet Mushroom, which is known to be saprotrophic and occurs mostly on rotting wood."



Lohit Y T, who is a rivers and wetlands specialist with the World Wildlife Fund-India in Bengaluru, said, "When I first observed the frog with the mushroom, I was amazed and intrigued by the sight. My thought was to document it, as this phenomenon is something we have never heard of. We just wanted this to be a rare incident and not a dangerous phenomenon for the frog."

Lohit posted this on Instagram and wrote, “Nature amazes us with its unbelievable possibilities. A Mushroom Sprouting out of a Living Frog.”

He further added, “During a night herping expedition with @chinmay_c_maliye @naveen_iyer @nisha_bg__ @ashalohit , made an observation - a Mushroom Sprouting out of a Living Frog. This observation marks a first-time occurrence and comes from the foothills of the Kudremukha Ranges in the Western Ghats, Karkala taluk of Karnataka. The species was Rao’s Intermediate Golden-backed Frog (Hylarana intermedia) and the Fungi was Bonnet Mushroom (Mycena sp.), known to be saprotrophic and typically found on rotting wood.”



He also said he saw the movement of the frog; it was turning and changing its position, but it was not affecting the position of the mushroom.



