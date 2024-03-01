Mushrooming of New Villages In Border Districts Alarming, Poses A National Threat: Manipur CM

Advertisement

Manipur: The demographic shift in Manipur is taking place at an alarming rate. In districts along the Indo-Myanmar border, the change in demographic patterns is alarming. Informing the ongoing session of the Manipur Legislative Assembly, Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Friday said that there seems to be a pattern and a design in the demographic change which is aimed at compromising national security.

It may be recalled that Republic Media Network was the first to report the setting up of new villages in districts like Churachandpur, Chandel, Tengnoupal close to the Indo-Myanmar border. A cabinet subcommittee report, which Republic reported on June 20, said that at least 2000 illegal immigrants had been taking shelter in Manipur. These illegal immigrants from Myanmar had set up 41 villages in the four districts of Churachandpur, Chandel, Tengnoupal and Kamjong.

However, placing the facts once again in the Legislative Assembly on Friday, Chief Minister N Biren Singh projected the crucial state of Manipur. He said that there is a hundred per cent increase in the number of villages. “In Churachandpur there are 560 new villages. In Kangpokpi and Tengnoupal there is an increase of 300 per cent in the number of villages. It is posing a threat to the indigenous population and national security,” he said.

He said that the sudden mushrooming of new villages at an alarming rate at various locations in the state directly poses an existential threat to the indigenous population of Manipur. “The numbers and data speak for themselves, and I will say this again, if we are going to play politics on this crucial and complex issue, we are going to sink,” Chief Minister N Biren Singh said.

He also added that the demographic change is a deliberately planned move by miscreants who want the disintegration of Manipur.

Earlier, the State government of Manipur had welcomed the move by the Center to seal the Indo-Myanmar border saying that Free Movement Regime, is one of the root causes of Narcotics smuggling and Narco Terrorism in the State.

