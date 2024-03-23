Advertisement

Chennai: After a controversy erupted in the Carnatic music circle over the Music Academy Madras’ decision to give its prestigious Sangita Kalanidhi Award, now the matter seems to have taken a sharp political turn. Following the announcement made by renowned Indian classical musicians Ranjani and Gayatri to withdraw from the Music Academy's Conference 2024, which was backed by several other fraternity members such as Vishakha Hari, N Ravikiran and Trichur Brothers, now Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has taken a stand on the matter, extending his support for Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna.

Extending his congratulations and appreciation to TM Krishna for being selected for the 'Sangeetha Kalanidhi' Award by The Music Academy for Best Singer, CM Stalin posted on X, “It is regrettable to criticize Krishna for his progressive political stances and his constant talking about the common man.”

“Don't mix narrow politics in music as you mix religious beliefs with politics! Today's need is to have a broad human vision and the ability to avoid hatred and embrace fellow human beings!” the CM added.

“It is not fair to unnecessarily lash out at Father Periyar, who fought for human equality based on humanity and for women to live as equals for three-quarters of a century in a charitable and peaceful way. Anyone who reads Periyar's selfless biography and his thoughts will not attempt to cast such slanderous mud,” CM Stalin shared, adding, “The management of the Music Academy deserves our appreciation for choosing Mr. Krishna as a worthy candidate to give him due respect and recognition for his contributions to the music industry.”

Earlier this week, Indian classical musicians Ranjani and Gayatri announced their decision to withdraw from the Music Academy's Conference 2024 and said that their participation in this year's conference under TM Krishna's presidency would constitute a "moral violation." They accused Krishna of causing "immense damage" to the Carnatic music world.

Taking to social media platform X, Ranjani and Gayatri said, "We have communicated our decision to withdraw from participating in the Music Academy's conference 2024 & from presenting our concert on 25 Dec. We made this decision as the conference would be presided over by TM Krishna."

They also accused TM Krishna of vilifying the Carnatic music fraternity that has collectively contributed millions of hours of artistry, hard work and literature.