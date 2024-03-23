×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 23rd, 2024 at 12:12 IST

Music Academy Row: Don't Mix Politics with Music, Says CM Stalin as He Backs TM Krishna

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has taken a stand on the matter, extending his support for Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna

Reported by: Srinwanti Das
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has taken a stand on the matter, extending his support for Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has taken a stand on the matter, extending his support for Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

Chennai: After a controversy erupted in the Carnatic music circle over the Music Academy Madras’ decision to give its prestigious Sangita Kalanidhi Award, now the matter seems to have taken a sharp political turn. Following the announcement made by renowned Indian classical musicians Ranjani and Gayatri to withdraw from the Music Academy's Conference 2024, which was backed by several other fraternity members such as Vishakha Hari, N Ravikiran and Trichur Brothers, now Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has taken a stand on the matter, extending his support for Carnatic vocalist TM Krishna.

Extending his congratulations and appreciation to TM Krishna for being selected for the 'Sangeetha Kalanidhi' Award by The Music Academy for Best Singer, CM Stalin posted on X, “It is regrettable to criticize Krishna for his progressive political stances and his constant talking about the common man.”

Advertisement

“Don't mix narrow politics in music as you mix religious beliefs with politics! Today's need is to have a broad human vision and the ability to avoid hatred and embrace fellow human beings!” the CM added.

“It is not fair to unnecessarily lash out at Father Periyar, who fought for human equality based on humanity and for women to live as equals for three-quarters of a century in a charitable and peaceful way. Anyone who reads Periyar's selfless biography and his thoughts will not attempt to cast such slanderous mud,” CM Stalin shared, adding, “The management of the Music Academy deserves our appreciation for choosing Mr. Krishna as a worthy candidate to give him due respect and recognition for his contributions to the music industry.”

Earlier this week, Indian classical musicians Ranjani and Gayatri announced their decision to withdraw from the Music Academy's Conference 2024 and said that their participation in this year's conference under TM Krishna's presidency would constitute a "moral violation." They accused Krishna of causing "immense damage" to the Carnatic music world.

Taking to social media platform X, Ranjani and Gayatri said, "We have communicated our decision to withdraw from participating in the Music Academy's conference 2024 & from presenting our concert on 25 Dec. We made this decision as the conference would be presided over by TM Krishna."

Advertisement

They also accused TM Krishna of vilifying the Carnatic music fraternity that has collectively contributed millions of hours of artistry, hard work and literature.

Advertisement

Published March 23rd, 2024 at 11:32 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

The Himachal Pradesh unit of the Congress seems to have received a big setback, with six rebel MLAs joining the BJP

Setback for Himachal Cong

a few seconds ago
Bihar Board 12th Result 2024 Live Updates

BSEB Inter Result Live

2 minutes ago
CM Arvind Kejriwal

India on Germany

9 minutes ago
Nagaland Lottery Result Today

Nagaland Lottery Sambad

9 minutes ago
Northeast Regional Parties Join Hands With NDA For Lok Sabha Elections 2024

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

13 minutes ago
Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit-Kriti Reception

14 minutes ago
Live Eel Found Wriggling Inside Vietnamese Man's Abdomen

Live Eel In Man's Abdomen

15 minutes ago
The application was filed by Kejriwal on Friday

Kejriwal Vs Delhi Police

15 minutes ago
MS Dhoni and Sachin Tendulkar

Tendulkar on MSD

15 minutes ago
BRS

K Kavitha Produced

15 minutes ago
Pulkit and Kriti

Pulkit-Kriti's Reception

16 minutes ago
In Big Blow to INDI in Bihar, RJD-Congress Lock Horn Over Aurangabad Lok Sabha Seat

Big Blow to INDI

17 minutes ago
Former US President Donald Trump addresses a rally in Ohio

Trump Truth Social merger

18 minutes ago
Finally gangster Prasad Pujari has been brought to Mumbai to face the law.

Pujari Brought to Mumbai

21 minutes ago
US government passes $1.2 trillion funding bill to aid IMF

US government passes

23 minutes ago
Incredible Act Of Bravery By A Courier Boy Saves Mother And Her Baby From Free-Falling Elevator

Free-Falling Elevator

27 minutes ago
Ananya Panday

Ananya Thanks Hrithik

34 minutes ago
Madgaon Express

Madgaon Express BO

34 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Bear Standing Up On Its Feet And Giving High Five To A Man Goes Viral

    World5 hours ago

  2. Moscow Concert Shooting: ISIS Claims Responsibility For Deadly Attack

    World6 hours ago

  3. Kyiv Has Nothing to Do With Explosions: Zelenskyy Amid Attack in Russia

    World11 hours ago

  4. Rishi Sunak Extends Good Wishes to Princess Kate Amid Cancer Diagnosis

    World13 hours ago

  5. Liquorgate: Smriti Irani Exposes Arrested Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

    India News13 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo