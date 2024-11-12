Published 23:20 IST, November 12th 2024
Mutual Funds Industry Will Play Big Role In ‘Viksit Bharat’: Sundeep Sikka at IES 2024
Sundeep Sikka, ED and CEO at Nippon Mutual Funds, emphasized the role of mutual funds it will be playing in achieving the resolution of 'Viksit Bharat'.
- India News
- 3 min read
Reported by: Digital Desk
Sundeep Sikka, ED & CEO, Nippon MF at India Economic Summit | Image: Republic
Advertisement
Loading...
Get Current Updates on India News, Entertainment News along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world.
23:17 IST, November 12th 2024