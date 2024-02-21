English
Updated September 23rd, 2021 at 16:52 IST

Muzaffarnagar: 2 women dead, 1 injured as car hits motorbike

Press Trust Of India
Two women were killed and a man was injured when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car near the Chatela canal bridge in Muzaffarnagar, police said Thursday.

They said the incident happened when Feroz, his sister Munni and sister-in-law Anvari Begum were travelling on the motorbike.

Munni and Anvari Begum died on the spot, while Firoz was injured and rushed to a hospital, the police said.

The car driver fled from the spot after the incident, the police said, adding the two bodies have been sent for postmortem. 

Published September 23rd, 2021 at 16:52 IST

