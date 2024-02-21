Advertisement

Two women were killed and a man was injured when their motorcycle was hit by a speeding car near the Chatela canal bridge in Muzaffarnagar, police said Thursday.

They said the incident happened when Feroz, his sister Munni and sister-in-law Anvari Begum were travelling on the motorbike.

Munni and Anvari Begum died on the spot, while Firoz was injured and rushed to a hospital, the police said.

The car driver fled from the spot after the incident, the police said, adding the two bodies have been sent for postmortem.