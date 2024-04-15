Advertisement

Muzaffarnagar: At least two were killed and 17 sustained injuries after the roof of an under-construction building collapsed in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

The incident occurred on Sunday, when the police told that rescuers and police were able to pull out 19, out of which two succumbed to their injuries, meanwhile, others remain to be undergoing a treatment.

Furthermore, the police have arrested the market owner and the contractor.

The incident caught the attention of the state's Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who directed the administration to ensure the best treatment possible for the labourers.