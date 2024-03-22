×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 22nd, 2024 at 16:18 IST

My Life Dedicated To Nation: Arvind Kejriwal's First Reaction After Arrest

"Whether I am inside or outside, my life is dedicated to the country", said Kejriwal

Reported by: Digital Desk
My Life Dedicated to Nation: Kejriwal's First Reaction
My Life Dedicated to Nation: Kejriwal's First Reaction | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 3 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi: A day after his arrest, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal affirmed his unwavering commitment to the nation, declaring that his life is devoted to serving the people. Responding to a question by reporters when he was being taken to Rouse Avenue Court by the ED, Kejriwal said, "Andar rahun ya baahar, mera jeevan desh ko samarpit (Whether I am inside or outside, my life is dedicated to the country)."   

Meanwhile, Kejriwal, who was once idolised as an anti-corruption crusader, was produced before the Rouse Avenue Court where the Enforcement Directorate dubbed him as a "key conspirator" in the liquor scam case and sought his 10-day custody. 

The ED told Special Judge Kaveri Baweja at the Rouse Avenue court that Kejriwal received several crores of rupees as kickbacks from the 'South group' for formulating and implementing the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Advertisement

He demanded Rs 100 crore from some accused from the 'South group' for contesting elections, Additional Solicitor General (ASG) SV Raju, who is appearing for the federal anti-money laundering agency, told the court.

The law officer said the money trail showed that Rs 45 crore "kickback" used in the Goa assembly elections came from four hawala routes.

Advertisement

He said the statements of the accused and witnesses have been corroborated by Call Detail Records (CDR).

The AAP chief was produced before the court around 2 pm amid tight security on and around the court premises. 

Advertisement

"We have given an application for 10 days' remand," ASG Raju told the court.

He alleged the AAP is not an individual but a company, and every person responsible for the conduct of the company will be held responsible.

Advertisement

The agency alleged Kejriwal was culpable in the case not only as an individual but was vicariously responsible for the actions of his associates.

Kejriwal was produced before the special ED court after he withdrew from the Supreme Court the plea against his arrest by the Enforcement Directorate. The apex court had said the petition would be heard during the day.

Advertisement

The move came soon after the Supreme Court refused to grant bail to BRS leader K Kavitha, who has also been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in the Delhi excise policy scam case. The ED has claimed that Kavitha, a BRS MLC and daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao, was a key member of the south cartel.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, MM Sundresh and Bela M Trivedi asked Kavitha to approach the trial court, saying it is a practice that this court is following and cannot bypass the protocol.

Advertisement

On the other hand, protests erupted in the national capital over Kejriwal's arrest with hundreds of AAP workers and supporters hitting the streets. 

Raising slogans "Arvind tum sangharsh karo, hum tumhare sath hain" and "tyranny won't last", they converged near the AAP offices. Many of them, including Atishi and Saurabh Bharadwaj, two key ministers in the Kejriwal cabinet, were detained. They were taken away in police buses after they refused to disperse from ITO intersection, which is close to the AAP and BJP offices, violating section 144.

Advertisement

Published March 22nd, 2024 at 16:11 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Dalhousie

Places To Visit In India

a few seconds ago
Binaryoptions.com Offers Exclusive Udemy Course

Binaryoptions.com

a few seconds ago
PM Modi in Bhutan

PM Modi in Bhutan

a minute ago
Ways To Keep Your Pet Safe From Fleas And Ticks In Summer

Summer Care For Pets

a minute ago
Nicole Kidman

Nicole On Her Dad's Death

2 minutes ago
Representative image of a gun.

J'Khand Bank Robbery

2 minutes ago
Prince Harry

Prince Harry Interview

2 minutes ago
Radhika

Radhikka Turns Bridesmaid

3 minutes ago
Supreme Court pulls up Patanjali for misleading ads

Patanjali Puzzle

8 minutes ago
Fire breaks out in 'Godan Express' near Nashik Road Railway Station

Fire in Train

9 minutes ago
pm modi, Naveen Patnaik

BJP-BJD Alliance Talks

14 minutes ago
Congress Candidate Rohan Gupta

Rohan Gupta Quits Cong

14 minutes ago
Steve Smith

Smith explaining in Hindi

15 minutes ago
Steve Smith's advice to Rohit and Rahul

Steve Smith on IND star

19 minutes ago
Kashmiri Lakes

Kashmiri Lakes

19 minutes ago
Indian women's Hockey team goal keeper Savita Punia

Punia on lost dream

20 minutes ago
MS Dhoni hugs Suresh Raina during IPL 2020

Fleming on the reaction

21 minutes ago
CSK vs RCB Dream 11

5 Records In RCB vs CSK

22 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Will send you to jail: HC Warns Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj

    India News7 hours ago

  2. Triptii, Rumoured Boyfriend Sam Spotted Shopping Together In Mumbai

    Entertainment9 hours ago

  3. AAP In Crisis After Kejriwal Arrest

    India News18 hours ago

  4. When Big B Celebrated Holi With Raj-Shammi Kapoor, Shatrughan Sinha

    Entertainment18 hours ago

  5. BREAKING: Arvind Kejriwal Arrested by ED in Delhi Liquorgate | LIVE

    India News18 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo