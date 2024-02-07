Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated January 26th, 2024 at 17:30 IST

My Son Meeting a History-Sheeter is Wrong, it Should Not Have Happened, Says Ajit Pawar

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar, on Friday, expressed disapproval of his son Parth Pawar meeting a history-sheeter, whose photographs had gone viral.

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar of NCP hints at potential contest in Baramati against Supriya Sule
My son meeting a history-sheeter is wrong, it should not have happened, says Ajit Pawar | Image:PTI
Mumbai: Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, on Friday, expressed disapproval of his son Parth Pawar meeting a history-sheeter, whose photographs had gone viral on social media. Pawar acknowledged that the encounter was inappropriate and should have been avoided. 

While pledging to gather all the details about the meeting between his son and gangster Gajanan Marne, Ajit Pawar suggested that party workers might have facilitated the meeting. He emphasised instructing the police to ensure that such elements stay away from his son, stating that similar incidents could happen to any political leader.

Acknowledging the lapse, Ajit Pawar stated that he would speak to his son about the incident and gather more information. He mentioned a past instance where a history-sheeter was briefly associated with the party but was promptly removed once his criminal background was revealed. 

Photographs of the meeting between Parth Pawar and Marne, along with several NCP workers, were circulated widely on social media platforms.

Addressing queries about MLA Rohit Pawar, a member of the Sharad Pawar faction of the NCP, being questioned by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in connection with the alleged Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank scam, Ajit Pawar asserted that it is the duty of probe agencies to summon individuals for inquiry, and people should respond truthfully. 

Drawing from his own experience of being questioned by the ACB for five hours, he stressed on the importance of not engaging in propaganda by mobilising crowds.

Rohit Pawar, the grandnephew of party supremo Sharad Pawar, had appeared before the ED for questioning, lasting over 11 hours. During this time, hundreds of NCP workers gathered at the party office in South Mumbai, expressing support for Rohit Pawar and staging a protest against the ED. 

 

 

Published January 26th, 2024 at 17:30 IST

