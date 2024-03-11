Advertisement

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday, March 11, addressed 'Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat' programme in Delhi where he said that his third term will write a new chapter in the rise of women power, exuding confidence of retaining power in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.

At the 'Sashakt Nari-Viksit Bharat' programme, Modi disbursed around Rs 8,000 crore as bank loans to self-help groups (SHGs). He interacted with women beneficiaries from different parts of the country, enquired about various aspects of their work and lauded their hard work and determination.

The Prime Minister also felicitated 'Lakhpati Didis', who have achieved success with the support of the 'Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana - National Rural Livelihoods Mission' and are supporting the upliftment of other self-help group members.

During the event, he handed over drones to 1,000 'Namo Drone Didis', women chosen to operate drones for agriculture and related purposes. He also disbursed about Rs 2,000 crore Capitalisation Support Fund to SHGs. The 'Namo Drone Didi' and 'Lakhpati Didi' initiatives are integral to the prime minister's vision of fostering economic empowerment and financial autonomy among women, especially in rural areas, the Prime Minister's Office had said earlier in a statement.

PM said that women-centric schemes of his government assert that only a society which boosts women's standing and creates opportunities for them can advance.

Congress Mocked Me When I Spoke For Women: PM Slams Congress

In a swipe at previous Congress governments, he said women's lives and hardships were not a priority for them while the BJP dispensation has come out with different initiatives to help them at every stage of life.

PM Modi recalled his Independence Day speeches from the ramparts of Red Fort, saying that he is the first prime minister who spoke of a host of issues related to women, including lack of toilets, use of sanitary pads, adverse effects of smoke-causing kitchen fuels like wood and coal, and the need for bank accounts. He said political parties like the Congress made fun of him and insulted him for this.

Schemes Inspired From Personal Experience: PM

PM Modi asserted that what he saw at his home, in his neighbourhood and villages during his travels shaped his sensibilities and schemes for women.

Over Rs 8 lakh crore has been disbursed among women under various government schemes, PM Modi said. The prime minister said that his experience has been that a little help to women can make them a help to others. Those politicians who are only concerned about their families can never understand this, he said.

(With Agency Inputs)

