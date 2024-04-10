A wagon of the Delhi Metro was spray painted in multiple colours and words like 'Demo' and 'AAA' were found written on the coach. | Image: Republic Bharat

New Delhi: The Delhi Police has registered two cases in connection with "mysterious" graffiti on train coaches parked near Yamuna Bank Yard and Shahdara Metro station in East Delhi, Republic has learnt. Joint Commissioner of Police (Transport) Vijay Singh told Republic on Wednesday that the Delhi Police is investigating the incidents.

The first case came to light on March 31 when some unknown miscreants(s) had – late in the night – climbed the wall of the Yamuna Bank Metro yard, and entered the premises, following which a metro coach parked in the yard was painted, Singh said, adding that the graffiti was spotted by the metro staff.

According to the police officer, “A wagon was spray painted in multiple colors and words like 'Demo' and 'AAA' were found written on the coach". The matter was immediately reported to the local police and a case was registered.

In the second incident that took place on the night of April 4, a train parked on the tracks near Shahdara Metro station was spray painted.

"In this case, the culprits had suspiciously climbed a tree to reach a train parked on the tracks", the police official said, adding that 'No Problem' was written on the coach.

Two separate FIRs have been registered against unknown persons under section 451 (encroachment) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and relevant sections of the DMRC and Defacement of Property Act.

An official associated with the investigation told Republic that the police are trying to decipher the message written on the coaches and CCTV cameras installed at metro stations are being scanned to identify the culprits.

Delhi Police Special Cell has also been informed about the incidents. The cell is also investigating the case closely and the route of the accused is being tracked.

Similar cases have been reported from Kerala and Gujarat in the recent past, wherein a group of graffiti artists including some foreign nationals were found involved in such acts.