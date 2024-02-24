Advertisement

NASHIK: An unsual event unfolded in Nashik's Lasalgaon on Friday when an object supposedly resembling a battery fell out of the sky in a field belonging to a local farmer, causing considerable concern amongst the locals. Local reports mention that the device appeared to be emitting light and its sudden appearance caused locals to swiftly evacuate the area as concern grew over the nature of the device and the threat it could possess.

Shortly thereafter, the Lasalgaon Police was notified about the incident and a team was sent over to assess the situation. Not too long after, the police officials determined that the ‘mysterious’ electrical device was, in fact, some kind of malfunctioning weather monitoring device.

India Meteorological Department officials quoted in a report by The Free Press Journal said that the device was likely a weather monitoring device called a ‘Radiosonde’ which was released by the Indian Coast Guard and that there was nothing to panic about.