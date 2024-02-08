Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
TRENDING /
Advertisement

Updated January 16th, 2024 at 21:52 IST

Mysuru sculptor's work finalised as Ram Lalla idol for 'Pran Pratishtha'

Union Minister Pralhad Joshi revealed the picture of statue that has been finalised for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya.

Digital Desk
Ayodhya
Mural of Lord Ram at Ayodhya temple. | Image:PTI
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The statue of Lord Ram that has been finalised for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was revealed on Monday. The revelation was made by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi who also gave a shout out to the renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj underlining his service for Lord Ram on behalf of Karnataka.

The selected idol with sculptor Arun Yogiraj

"The selection of the idol for the Prana Pratishtapana of Lord Rama in Ayodhya has been finalized," Joshi captioned his post featuring the idol of Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman with Lord Hanuman at their feet.

Advertisement

"ಎಲ್ಲಿ ರಾಮನೋ ಅಲ್ಲಿ ಹನುಮನು"

ಅಯೋಧ್ಯೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಶ್ರೀರಾಮನ ಪ್ರಾಣ ಪ್ರತಿಷ್ಠಾಪನಾ ಕಾರ್ಯಕ್ಕೆ ವಿಗ್ರಹ ಆಯ್ಕೆ ಅಂತಿಮಗೊಂಡಿದೆ. ನಮ್ಮ ನಾಡಿನ ಹೆಸರಾಂತ ಶಿಲ್ಪಿ ನಮ್ಮ ಹೆಮ್ಮೆಯ ಶ್ರೀ @yogiraj_arun ಅವರು ಕೆತ್ತಿರುವ ಶ್ರೀರಾಮನ ವಿಗ್ರಹ ಪುಣ್ಯಭೂಮಿ ಅಯೋಧ್ಯೆಯಲ್ಲಿ ಪ್ರತಿಷ್ಠಾಪನೆಗೊಳ್ಳಲಿದೆ. ರಾಮ ಹನುಮರ ಅವಿನಾಭಾವ ಸಂಬಂಧಕ್ಕೆ ಇದು… pic.twitter.com/VQdxAbQw3Q

— Pralhad Joshi (@JoshiPralhad) January 1, 2024

"This is another example of Rama Hanuman's inextricable relationship. There is no mistaking that this is an important service to Ramlallani from Karnataka, the land of Hanuman," he further said in his post. 

Advertisement

Yogiraj from Mysuru has carved the child-like statue using the ‘Krishna Shila’ or black stone which is reportedly found near Karkala in Karnataka. A Temple trust official revealed that a stone measuring 6 feet wide and 4 feet thick having a weight of 10 tonnes was brought from the Nellikaru village in Karkala.

Champat Rai, General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust told ANI that Ganesh Bhatt from Karnataka, Satya Narayan Pandey from Rajasthan and Yogiraj were making idols at three different places on three different stones. While there were reports of a competition between the three idols, another member reportedly said that all statues will be installed in the temple. 

Advertisement

The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple is scheduled for January 22 in presence of PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Several prominent personalitiesm, including politicians from opposition parties, cricketers and actors have been invited for the sacred event. The invitations were distributed by the Ram Temple trust and around 6,000 people are expected to attend the event. 

Advertisement

Published January 2nd, 2024 at 00:37 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Ananya Panday

Ananya At PFW

an hour ago
Amyra Dastur

Amyra Learns Dance

an hour ago
Divyanka Tripathi

Divyanka's Breezy Look

4 hours ago
Alia Bhatt

Alia's No Makeup Look

4 hours ago
Rashii Khanna-Vaani Kapoor

Raashii-Vaani Twin

4 hours ago
Vivek Dahiya

Vivek Sets Fitness Goals

7 hours ago
Karishma Tanna

Karishma In Athleisure

7 hours ago
Shantanu Maheshwari

Shantanu's Casual Look

7 hours ago
President Droupadi Murmu

Droupadi Murmu

11 hours ago
#UCCAcrossIndia

UCC Bill tabled

a day ago
Suniel Shetty

Suniel In All Black Look

a day ago
Rhea Kapoor

Rhea Goes De-glam

a day ago
Mouni Roy

Mouni's Morning Shoot

a day ago
Adah Sharma

Adah Arrives In Floral

a day ago
Hanksika Motwani

Hansika In Formal

a day ago
Mira Rajput

Mira's Floral Look

a day ago
Angad Bedi-Neha Dhupia

Neha-Angad Spotted

a day ago
Varun Dhawan

Varun Dhawan Spotted

a day ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Shahid Kapoor's Humourous Reply To Netizen Asking About Farzi 2

    Entertainment19 minutes ago

  2. Prabhas, Disha To Shoot Romantic Song For Kalki 2898 AD In Europe?

    Entertainment24 minutes ago

  3. Israel's PM Netanyahu Rejects Ceasefire Proposal

    World26 minutes ago

  4. The Raja Saab Producer Teases Prabhas Starrer Will Be A 'Visual Wonder'

    Entertainment29 minutes ago

  5. Ranbir To Lose His Signature Baritone Voice For Ramayan Role?

    Entertainment30 minutes ago
Advertisement
next story
Advertisement