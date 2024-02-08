Advertisement

The statue of Lord Ram that has been finalised for the Ram Temple in Ayodhya was revealed on Monday. The revelation was made by Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi who also gave a shout out to the renowned sculptor Arun Yogiraj underlining his service for Lord Ram on behalf of Karnataka.

The selected idol with sculptor Arun Yogiraj

"The selection of the idol for the Prana Pratishtapana of Lord Rama in Ayodhya has been finalized," Joshi captioned his post featuring the idol of Lord Ram, Sita and Lakshman with Lord Hanuman at their feet.



"This is another example of Rama Hanuman's inextricable relationship. There is no mistaking that this is an important service to Ramlallani from Karnataka, the land of Hanuman," he further said in his post.



Yogiraj from Mysuru has carved the child-like statue using the ‘Krishna Shila’ or black stone which is reportedly found near Karkala in Karnataka. A Temple trust official revealed that a stone measuring 6 feet wide and 4 feet thick having a weight of 10 tonnes was brought from the Nellikaru village in Karkala.

Champat Rai, General Secretary of Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust told ANI that Ganesh Bhatt from Karnataka, Satya Narayan Pandey from Rajasthan and Yogiraj were making idols at three different places on three different stones. While there were reports of a competition between the three idols, another member reportedly said that all statues will be installed in the temple.



The consecration ceremony of the Ram temple is scheduled for January 22 in presence of PM Narendra Modi and UP CM Yogi Adityanath. Several prominent personalitiesm, including politicians from opposition parties, cricketers and actors have been invited for the sacred event. The invitations were distributed by the Ram Temple trust and around 6,000 people are expected to attend the event.