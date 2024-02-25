English
Updated September 16th, 2021 at 22:32 IST

NABARD chairman calls on Odisha Chief Minister

NABARD chairman calls on Odisha Chief Minister

Press Trust Of India
Bhubaneswar, Sep 16 (PTI) NABARD Chairman G R Chintala Thursday met Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and discussed issues for strengthening rural infrastructure in the state.

During the discussion, Patnaik highlighted massive efforts of the state government to reduce poverty and ensure rapid infrastructure development in rural sector, a statement issued by the Chief Minister’s Office said.

Keeping the recurring natural disasters in view, the chief minister emphasized the role of low cost credit support from NABARD through RIDF (Rural Infrastructure Development Fund) and LTIF (Long Term Irrigation Fund) for building disaster resilient rural infrastructure.

He also lauded the newly launched scheme Rural Infrastructure Assistance to States (RIAS). Patnaik hoped that the scheme will increase project based financing for various projects like roads, bridges and in-stream storage structure.

The chief minister asked NABARD to enhance the RIDF assistance to the state.

Chintala appreciated the initiatives of the state to strengthen infrastructure and various livelihood programmes in farm and non-farm sectors, it said. PTI AAM RG RG

Published September 16th, 2021 at 22:32 IST

