Published 16:52 IST, August 22nd 2024
Nabha Jailbreak Mastermind Extradited from Hong Kong: Punjab Police
The officials said Romi was the key conspirator in the Nabha jailbreak incident in which six hardcore criminals, including two terrorists, managed to escape.
- India News
- 2 min read
Reported by: Press Trust Of India
The officials said Romi was the key conspirator in the Nabha jailbreak incident in which six hardcore criminals, including two terrorists, managed to escape. | Image: Republic Digital
- Listen to this article
- 2 min read
Advertisement
16:52 IST, August 22nd 2024