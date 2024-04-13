×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated June 11th, 2022 at 20:09 IST

Nadda interacts with heads of missions from 13 countries

Nadda interacts with heads of missions from 13 countries

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

New Delhi, Jun 11 (BJP) BJP president J P Nadda interacted with the heads of missions from 13 countries, including Spain, the United Kingdom and Nepal, at the party headquarters here on Saturday as part of the "Know BJP" initiative.

Addressing the diplomats, Nadda said his party believes in better communication between different countries' dispensations and political outfits so that they can understand the vision of each other. The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) firmly believes in a healthy democracy and shared cultural ties, he said, according to a statement.

Advertisement

The heads of missions from Austria, Croatia, Czech Republic, Estonia, Finland, Lithuania, Serbia, Spain, the UK, Jamaica, Mauritius, Nepal and Thailand were present at the third such meeting.

Vijay Chauthaiwale, in-charge of the BJP's foreign department, and the party's national spokespersons Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore and Guru Prakash were also present.

Advertisement

The "Know BJP" campaign is the party's initiative to introduce its vision, mission and work culture to different countries.

A documentary on the party's history and development journey was also shown to the diplomats and Nadda later took questions from them as well.

Advertisement

The BJP chief has so far interacted with the diplomats and heads of missions of 47 countries, including those from the European Union (EU), the statement said. PTI KR RC

Advertisement

Published June 11th, 2022 at 20:09 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Kim Jong Un shuts down radio station suspected of broadcasting coded messages to South Korean spie

Kim Jong's Remark on War

3 hours ago
Bengaluru Cafe Blast Accused Photos

Bengaluru Blast Terrorist

3 hours ago
Murder

Ahmednagar Student Murder

3 hours ago
6 year old boy falls into borewell in Madhya Pradesh's Rewa

Rewa Borewell Incident

3 hours ago
Rahul Gandhi At It Again; Draws ‘British-Era Analogy | The Debate

#RahulBritishEra

3 hours ago
Russia Test-Launches Intercontinental Ballistic Missile Successfully

Russia ICBM Missile

3 hours ago
Father shares his son's playschool fees, post viral

Delhi Based CA

4 hours ago
S. Jaishankar

Jaishankar on Terrorism

4 hours ago
Rishabh Pant during LSG vs DC match

Pant's review

4 hours ago
Israel-Gaza War: Palestinian Dies After Israeli Settlers Attack in West Bank

Israel-Gaza conflict

4 hours ago
Lok Sabha Elections

Lok Sabha Elections LIVE

4 hours ago
UFC 300 Full Fight Card

UFC 300 preview

4 hours ago
DC beat LSG by 6 wicket

LSG vs DC: Standouts

4 hours ago
Kerala Blasters secures fifth spot before playoffs with solid 3-1 win against Hyderabad FC

ISL Update

4 hours ago
Unsplash

Tips For Sensitive Teeth

4 hours ago
haldi

Anti-Ageing Supplements

4 hours ago
Nuts

Energy Boosting Snacks

4 hours ago
Gourav Vallabh, Vijender Singh Joining BJP: 5 Major Blows to Congress in Lok Sabha Polls 2024

5 Major Blows To Cong

4 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Gold breaches Rs 73,000 mark to hit record high on bullish global trend

    Business News9 hours ago

  2. Himachal Pradesh: Bus With 52 Devotees Overturns Near Kangra Tunnel

    India News10 hours ago

  3. Father Gifts His Son A Lamborghini Worth ₹ 5 Crore On His B'day | VIRAL

    India News10 hours ago

  4. MS Dhoni's fan faces the flak for not paying daughters' school fees

    Sports 10 hours ago

  5. Malaysian Beauty Queen Loses Title Over Viral Video Controversy

    World11 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo