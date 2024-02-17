Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

TRENDING /
Updated April 8th, 2022 at 21:23 IST

Nadda on four-day visit to Himachal Pradesh from Saturday

Nadda on four-day visit to Himachal Pradesh from Saturday

Press Trust Of India
New Delhi, Apr 8 (PTI) BJP president J P Nadda will be on a four-day visit to Himachal Pradesh, which goes to the polls later this year, from Saturday and will attend several organisational and public programmes.

BJP chief spokesperson Anil Baluni said on Friday that this will be Nadda's first state tour after the party put up an impressive show in the recent Assembly polls in five states, winning four of them.

Nadda will visit more than 25 places and interact with the public and party workers. Programmes will be organised to felicitate him in his home state.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, this is an innovative attempt by the party president to connect with the masses," Baluni said, noting that Nadda will lead a roadshow in Shimla on Saturday and address a public meeting there.

He will attend over 25 public and organisational programmes during the four-day visit.

The BJP is in power in the state. The Congress is its main rival with the Aam Aadmi Party also trying to boost its presence. PTI KR DIV DIV

Published April 8th, 2022 at 21:23 IST

Narendra Modi
