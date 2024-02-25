English
Updated September 10th, 2021 at 19:07 IST

Nagaland govt signs MoU for women entrepreneurship

The Nagaland Government on Friday signed an MoU with two other organisations to promote the strengthening and development of women entrepreneurship ecosystem in the state.

On behalf of the Nagaland government, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Investment and Development Authority of Nagaland (IDAN) Alemtemshi Jamir signed the MoU while virtually present were Deutsche Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) GmbH, Head of Project Her & Now, GIZ Julia Karst, Co-founder of Dhriiti – The Courage Within Anirban Gupta and Head of Project GIZ, Ullas Marar.

Under the name of 'Her&Now', the project aims to contribute to a more enabling environment for women-led enterprises in India.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) will make it possible for the three parties to collaborate and work jointly to create an enabling environment for women entrepreneurship in Nagaland to thrive, stated the agreement.

IDAN is an investment promotion and facilitation agency of the Nagaland government established to promote and facilitate all possible investment opportunities in the state.

GIZ and Dhriiti-The Courage Within are already collaborating through Project Her & Now to provide support to women entrepreneurs from the North East Region through a structured incubation and acceleration programme, informed Head of Project Her & Now, GIZ Julia Karst.

"One critical need that we have seen emerging during our implementation is for the different stakeholders of the entrepreneurship ecosystem to come together to address the unique needs of women entrepreneurs, and facilitate their access to a network that helps them grow. We are confident that our partnership with IDAN and Dhriiti will bring us one step closer to achieving this in Nagaland", said Karst.

"We sincerely feel that this partnership with Her & Now, GIZ and IDAN will enable the women entrepreneurs of Nagaland to build a special identity for themselves and their products. We also see that this initiative will build an active ecosystem for promoting and supporting women entrepreneurship in Nagaland", said Dhriiti co-founder Anirban Gupta.

Jamir said IDAN is happy to partner with GIZ and Dhriiti in a work that ventures into an area that is less travelled, being -'‘Women enterprise and entrepreneurship'.

GIZ GmbH is implementing the project 'Economic Empowerment of Women Entrepreneurs and Start-ups by Women' on behalf of the German Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ) and in partnership with the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE). 

Published September 10th, 2021 at 19:07 IST

