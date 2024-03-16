×

Top Trending Stories

Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Download App

Defence
Economy News
World
Lifestyle
Opinion
Politics
Crime
Videos
Tech
Defence Policy
Bell icon
Search icon
English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated March 16th, 2024 at 12:43 IST

Nagaland Lottery: Dear Loving Monday Morning Results | September 23

Nagaland Lottery: Dear Loving Monday Morning Results for September 23. Read on to know more about Dear Loving Monday Morning Lottery results and more details.

Reported by: Shrishaila Bhandary
nagaland lottery
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 2 min read
Advertisement

The Nagaland State morning lottery results will be announced soon. The winner will take an astounding amount home. Nagaland is amongst the 13 states that practice legal lotteries. The results for Dear Loving Morning Monday Lottery will be announced at 11.55 am onwards. The price of a single ticket is ₹6 and can be availed by any layman. The link to the official website is here.

 

Nagaland Lottery: Dear Loving Monday Morning Result- 23rd September 

Prizes to be won in Nagaland Lottery

Nagaland Lotteries have attractive prizes to be won. The first prize winner selected in a lucky draw format takes home ₹25 lakhs. Then there are multiple consolation prize winners who take home ₹1000 each. The second-place winner takes home ₹9000 home. Multiple third place winners take ₹500 home. Fourth place winners take ₹250 home and fifth place winners take ₹120 home. The above prize structure is for 'Dear Loving Morning Monday Lottery'.

 

Various Nagaland Lottery games over the week

Apart from the morning lottery, there are other two draws that happen at 4 pm and 8 pm slots respectively. For the morning lottery, 4.10Cr tickets are printed, out of which, only a few ticket buyers get lucky. The Director of Nagaland State Lotteries overlooks the functioning of the lottery games. The office of Nagaland State Lottery is situated in P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. One can go to the official website and download the claim forms if they are amongst the winners in the Nagaland Lottery. 

Advertisement

 

Advertisement

Published September 23rd, 2019 at 08:12 IST

IPL

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

BRS MLC K Kavitha arrives at Rouse Avenue Court

K Kavitha in Court

a few seconds ago
Pulkit Samrat, Kriti Kharbanda

Pulkit-Kriti Wedding

2 minutes ago
Lok Sabha Election 2024 LIVE: EC to Announce Poll Dates at 3 PM Today

Lok Sabha Polls LIVE

3 minutes ago
Anuradha Paudwal Joins BJP

Anuradha Paudwal

3 minutes ago
After Raids Over Delhi Liquor Policy, ED Arrests K Kavitha

K Kavitha in Trouble

12 minutes ago
Bhagwant Mann

Big Reshuffle In Punjab

15 minutes ago
Karan Singh Yadav Joins BJP

Karan Joins BJP

16 minutes ago
Indian Footballer Sunil Chhetri

ISL Points Table: Updated

17 minutes ago
Exam results

GATE Result LIVE Updates

18 minutes ago
BJP MP Ajay Pratap Singh Resigns.

Ajay Resigns From BJP

19 minutes ago
CBFC New Rules

New CBFC Rules

20 minutes ago
GATE 2024 Topper List Soon

GATE 2024 topper List

21 minutes ago
Disney CEO Bob Iger

Disney CEO Bob Iger

26 minutes ago
Ed Sheeran

Ed Sheeran's Concert

26 minutes ago
icse class 10th result 2021

ICSE Board Results 2021

26 minutes ago
PM Modi

PM Modi on BRS

27 minutes ago
Rohit Sharma as CSK captain?

MS Dhoni in CSK

29 minutes ago
chris evans

Chris Evans reveals wh

31 minutes ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. New Dawn: 10 Ways Modi Government Transformed Kashmir In Last 10 Years

    India News17 hours ago

  2. Uttar Pradesh To Change Names Of These 8 Railway Stations

    India Newsa day ago

  3. 2 Minors Feared Drowned In Ghaziabad's Hindon River

    India Newsa day ago

  4. Elite list of umpires who will officiate IPL matches with salaries given

    Sports a day ago

  5. Earthquake of Magnitude 3.1 Hits Madhya Pradesh's Singrauli

    India Newsa day ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo