Advertisement

The Nagaland State morning lottery results will be announced soon. The winner will take an astounding amount home. Nagaland is amongst the 13 states that practice legal lotteries. The results for Dear Loving Morning Monday Lottery will be announced at 11.55 am onwards. The price of a single ticket is ₹6 and can be availed by any layman. The link to the official website is here.

Nagaland Lottery: Dear Loving Monday Morning Result- 23rd September

Prizes to be won in Nagaland Lottery

Nagaland Lotteries have attractive prizes to be won. The first prize winner selected in a lucky draw format takes home ₹25 lakhs. Then there are multiple consolation prize winners who take home ₹1000 each. The second-place winner takes home ₹9000 home. Multiple third place winners take ₹500 home. Fourth place winners take ₹250 home and fifth place winners take ₹120 home. The above prize structure is for 'Dear Loving Morning Monday Lottery'.

Various Nagaland Lottery games over the week

Apart from the morning lottery, there are other two draws that happen at 4 pm and 8 pm slots respectively. For the morning lottery, 4.10Cr tickets are printed, out of which, only a few ticket buyers get lucky. The Director of Nagaland State Lotteries overlooks the functioning of the lottery games. The office of Nagaland State Lottery is situated in P. R. Hill Junction, Kohima – 797001. One can go to the official website and download the claim forms if they are amongst the winners in the Nagaland Lottery.

Advertisement