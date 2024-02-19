Advertisement

Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 31,119 on Saturday as 34 more people tested positive for the infection, while one fresh fatality pushed the state's coronavirus death toll to 662, a health bulletin said.

Dimapur district registered the highest number of new cases at 26, followed by Kohima (six) and Mokokchung (two), it said, adding that the fresh fatality was recorded in Dimapur.

Nagaland now has 465 active cases, while 29,014 people have been cured of the disease to date, including 34 in the last 24 hours, and 978 patients have migrated to other states thus far. The recovery rate among the coronavirus patients in the state stood at 93.23 per cent.

The state has thus far tested over 3.66 lakh samples for COVID-19, and inoculated over 6.82 lakh people, of whom 3.34 lakh have been fully vaccinated.