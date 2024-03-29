Updated February 15th, 2022 at 19:52 IST
Nagaland reports 39 fresh COVID-19 cases, tally mounts to 35,274
Kohima, Feb 15 (PTI) Nagaland's COVID-19 tally rose to 35,274 on Tuesday as 39 more people tested positive for the infection, a health official said.
The coronavirus death toll increased to 753 as one more patient succumbed to the virus during the last 24 hours, he said.
Nagaland now has 382 active cases while 32,665 people have recovered from the disease so far, including 90 in the last 24 hours. The recovery rate has improved to 92.60 per cent.
Altogether 1,474 COVID patients have migrated to other states.
The state has tested over 4.54 lakh samples for COVID-19 so far. PTI NBS MM MM
