×

Top Trending Stories

English
हिंदी
বাংলা
ಕನ್ನಡ
Advertisement

Updated May 21st, 2022 at 23:22 IST

Nagpur: 5 held for running betting racket amid IPL

Nagpur: 5 held for running betting racket amid IPL

Reported by: Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Advertisement

Nagpur, May 21 (PTI) Five persons were arrested in Koradi area of Nagpur for allegedly running a cricket betting racket centred on the ongoing Indian Premier League, a police official said on Saturday.

Based on a tip off, a team of Crime Branch's Unit II raided a flat in a housing society on Friday, he said.

Advertisement

"They were using an app to take bets on a Chennai Super Kings-Rajasthan Royals game. They have been charged under Gambling Act, IT Act and IPC provisions. We have seized 25 mobile phones, three laptops, two television sets, set top box, three network boosters, phone receiver box with 25 lines, voice recorder, sound system, a ledger register and two motorcycles, all worth Rs 4.35 lakh," he said. PTI COR BNM BNM

Advertisement

Published May 21st, 2022 at 23:22 IST

Your Voice. Now Direct.

Send us your views, we’ll publish them. This section is moderated.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Trending Quicks

Elon Musk's Grok AI

Premium chatbot access

7 minutes ago
Ram Charan in Tirumala

Ram Charan in Tirumala

7 minutes ago
UFOs Spotted Over Kudankulam Nuclear Power Plant, Tamil Nadu

UFO Sightings In India?

12 minutes ago
kashmir

NIA Raids Locations

22 minutes ago
CSK vs GT

IPL 2024 Points Table

24 minutes ago
Lionel Messi

Argentina vs Costa Rica

an hour ago
Kerala Lottery Wednesday Result Today

Kerala Lottery Result

an hour ago
Nagaland Dear Lottery Sambad Today

Nagaland Lottery Today

an hour ago
MS Dhoni

MS Dhoni's catch

2 hours ago
CSK beat GT

IPL 2024, CSK vs GT

2 hours ago
CSK beat GT

CSK defeat GT at home

2 hours ago
Mumbai Indians Captain Hardik Pandya

SRH vs MI: Dream11 tips

2 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut

Kangana Ranaut

5 hours ago
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh

BJP to Dilip Ghosh

6 hours ago
Kangana Ranaut Meets BJP's JP Nadda in New Delhi

India News

7 hours ago
Ramakrishna Mission President Swami Smaranananda Dies At 95

Swami Smaranananda, Ramak

7 hours ago
Israel

Israel

7 hours ago
Prince Harry

Prince Harry Namesdropped

7 hours ago
Advertisement

Republic Top 5

  1. Surat: 11-Year Old Girl Raped and Killed, 2 Men Arrested

    India News14 hours ago

  2. 'Shakti Swaroopa': PM Modi Speaks to Rekha Patra, Sandeshkhali Victim

    Lok Sabha Elections15 hours ago

  3. Beyond Bengaluru: 10 Indian Cities Facing Water Shortage Threat | List

    India News17 hours ago

  4. Pune: Revised Traffic Plans at SPPU Chowk Fails to Curb Congestion

    India News17 hours ago

  5. Laxman Sivaramakrishnan SHUTS DOWN with troll with savage response

    Sports 17 hours ago
Advertisement
Advertisement
Whatsapp logo