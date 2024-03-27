Advertisement

Nagpur, May 21 (PTI) Five persons were arrested in Koradi area of Nagpur for allegedly running a cricket betting racket centred on the ongoing Indian Premier League, a police official said on Saturday.

Based on a tip off, a team of Crime Branch's Unit II raided a flat in a housing society on Friday, he said.

Advertisement

"They were using an app to take bets on a Chennai Super Kings-Rajasthan Royals game. They have been charged under Gambling Act, IT Act and IPC provisions. We have seized 25 mobile phones, three laptops, two television sets, set top box, three network boosters, phone receiver box with 25 lines, voice recorder, sound system, a ledger register and two motorcycles, all worth Rs 4.35 lakh," he said. PTI COR BNM BNM