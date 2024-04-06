Updated April 6th, 2024 at 22:48 IST
Nagpur: Constable Shoots Himself In Anti-Naxal Training Centre
Nagpur: A police constable allegedly committed suicide at the Unconventional Operations Training Centre (UOTC) in Nagpur on Saturday, an official said.
Mangesh Maski (35), attached to the State Reserve Police Force's Group 4, shot himself with his service rifle at around 5pm, said the Wadi police station official.
"He was on deputation to the UOTC, which is an anti-Naxal training facility of Maharashtra police. Sitting in his chair, he kept the rifle to his chin and fired. The bullet passed through his skull. He died on the spot," the official said.
Maski is survived by his wife, who is part of Nagpur police, and two children.
