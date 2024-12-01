Published 22:37 IST, December 1st 2024
Nagpur Couple Booked For Confining, Torturing Teen Domestic Help
A couple in their 60s was booked in Nagpur on Sunday for allegedly torturing their 15-year-old domestic help hailing from Jharkhand.
Nagpur: A couple in their 60s was booked in Nagpur on Sunday for allegedly torturing their 15-year-old domestic help hailing from Jharkhand, a police official said on Sunday.
The Koradi police station official identified the accused as Umesh Kumar Shahu (68), who retired from the Navy, and his wife Manju Shahu (60).
"The girl was rescued from the couple's home in Bokara area today. She used to be beaten up for small mistakes, stopped from communicating with others and locked in the house when the couple went outside. She was rescued after neighbours alerted the Child Rights Protection Committee, which called police," the official said.
A case was filed under Child Rights Act and the teen girl has been sent to a shelter home, he added.
