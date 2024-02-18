Updated September 24th, 2021 at 23:23 IST
Nagpur: Gang makes unsuccessful attempt to break open ATM
A gang made an unsuccessful attempt at cutting open an ATM of a bank in Pardi area of Nagpur, police said on Friday.
The incident happened on Thursday night in Kapsi, an official said.
"They tried to cut open the ATM with a gas cutter. After failing to open the machine, they fled from the spot. Efforts are on to nab them," the Pardi police station official said.
Published September 24th, 2021
