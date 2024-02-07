Updated January 31st, 2024 at 07:07 IST
Nagpur SHOCKER: Teacher Shoots Videos of Women in Washroom at Industrial Expo, Arrested
Nagpur: Nagpur Police have arrested a schoolteacher for allegedly shooting videos of women through the washroom at an industrial expo in Nagpur city where they had come to participate in the event, officials said on Tuesday.
The accused, identified as Mangesh Vinayakrao Khapre (37), a resident of Kasarpura in Nagpur, was discreetly recording videos on his mobile phone of women through a window of the washroom, they said.
The three-day industrial expo, 'Advantage Vidarbha', was organised in the Nagpur university campus at Ambazari and it concluded on Monday.
A woman reported the incident to organisers and the police conducted an investigation, which led to the arrest of the accused.
The police officials said Khapre, an art teacher at a prestigious private school, was enlisted to design the festival gate.
Ambazari police station Inspector Vinayak Golhe and his team scanned CCTV footage of the premises and zeroed in on the teacher.
The investigation revealed he had been present on the campus for the past four days preparing for the event. He was immediately arrested and his mobile phone seized, said the officials.
The accused was produced in a local court which granted him bail on Tuesday, they added.
Upon examination of the phone, it was discovered Khapre had recorded videos of nearly a dozen women over the previous three days and had deleted some of the clips, they said, adding he may be battling mental health issues.
A case was registered against him under relevant sections of the IPC and the IT Act.
It also came to light that Khapre has a history of recording videos of women in public toilets. Nearly 30 such videos were found in his mobile phone and they were recorded since 2022, the officials said.
Published January 31st, 2024 at 07:07 IST
