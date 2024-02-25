Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated September 12th, 2021 at 21:44 IST

Nagpur woman loses consciousness, falls off motorcycle, dies

A woman died after losing consciousness and falling off a motorcycle at Amravati Bypass in Nagpur, police said on Sunday.

Press Trust Of India
| Image:self
  • Listen to this article
  • 1 min read
Sheela Singh (53) was riding pillion with her husband Rajesh when the incident took place on Saturday morning, a Hingna police station official said.

"She suddenly lost consciousness and fell off the motorcycle, sustaining severe head injuries. She died after being rushed to the government medical college and hospital here," he said.

Published September 12th, 2021 at 21:44 IST

