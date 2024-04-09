Updated April 9th, 2024 at 08:45 IST

8 Killed, 3 Injured as Vehicle Falls Into Gorge in Nainital

Reported by: Digital Desk
Image used for representation | Image:social media
Nainital:  At least eight people were killed and three sustained injuries as a vehicle plunged into a gorge in Uttarakhand's Nainital on Monday night, as per media reports.

(This is a breaking copy)

