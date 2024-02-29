Advertisement

The animal encounters are increasing day by day. From bears getting inside the cities to leopards roaming freely in the hotels, according to reports, the extension of human habitat is becoming a main reason for these increasing encounters.

In this series, a new case has been reported when a crocodile created a disturbance in a farmer’s field near a temple in Nalgonda District, Tripuraram Mandal.

Advertisement

Crocodile in Nalgonda

The farmer went to his field early in the morning, and he found a sawan crocodile roaming in it. After this, there was a long line of villagers waiting to take a look at the crocodile. After this, the villagers passed this information on to the forest department, and the officials reached there.

The forest officials tied the crocodile with the help of the villagers in the tank with ropes. They put him in the vehicle and released him into the nearby water body.