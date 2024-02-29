Finally, a news app that is for the believers. Republic World Mobile App.

Updated February 29th, 2024 at 13:44 IST

Nalgonda: Farmers Found Crocodile Roaming in Farmland, Released by Forest Officials

A crocodile was found in a farmer's field in Nalgonda District, causing a stir. The villagers helped officials relocate it to a nearby water body.

Garvit Parashar
Farmers Found Crocodile Roaming in Farmland In Nalgonda
Farmers Found Crocodile Roaming in Farmland In Nalgonda | Image:Republic
The animal encounters are increasing day by day. From bears getting inside the cities to leopards roaming freely in the hotels, according to reports, the extension of human habitat is becoming a main reason for these increasing encounters.

In this series, a new case has been reported when a crocodile created a disturbance in a farmer’s field near a temple in Nalgonda District, Tripuraram Mandal. 

Crocodile in Nalgonda

The farmer went to his field early in the morning, and he found a sawan crocodile roaming in it. After this, there was a long line of villagers waiting to take a look at the crocodile. After this, the villagers passed this information on to the forest department, and the officials reached there. 

The forest officials tied the crocodile with the help of the villagers in the tank with ropes. They put him in the vehicle and released him into the nearby water body. 

Published February 29th, 2024 at 13:44 IST

