Ahmedabad: In the wake of the recent incident at Gujarat University, where foreign students, particularly those from Afghanistan and Africa, were prevented from offering their prayers, various developments have unfolded within the campus.

Following the incident, the Gujarat Police, under the direction of Home Minister Harsh Sanghvi, swiftly made arrests and initiated a thorough investigation to identify those responsible for targeting the foreign students.

Authorities within the university have also provided statements shedding light on the underlying reasons behind the attacks. Gujarat University Vice Chancellor Neerja Gupta addressed the issue, emphasising the need for greater sensitivity training and integration of foreign students into the university culture.

According to Gupta, the escalation of tensions may have stemmed from various factors, such as dietary habits and waste disposal practices, contributing to a lack of harmony among student groups.

Furthermore, Gupta outlined the measures taken by the university to address the situation. This includes providing separate living accommodations for foreign students and fostering dialogue between them and local students.

She stressed the importance of facilitating healthy communication among students, suggesting that better dialogue facilitated by university staff and teachers could have mitigated the conflict more effectively.