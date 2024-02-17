Advertisement

SHIMLA, HIMACHAL PRADESH: During a session of the state's Vidhan Sabha on Friday, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said that the names of former MLAs would not be inscribed on inauguration or foundation stone plaques for government infrastructure projects, with that space only being reserved for sitting MLAs and designated government officers. His statement on the same had been made in response to an objection raised by former state CM and leader of opposition Jai Ram Thakur who said that the names of former lawmakers and losing candidates were being inscribed on government plaques in his constituency. While making his objection, the former CM pointed out that his own name had been removed from the plaque of the official chief minister's residence in Himachal Pradesh.

In his reply to the same, CM Sukhu said that the practice of inscribing the names of former MLAs was a wrong tradition and that it would be stopped. He added that instructions would be issued in this regard and that defaulters would face strict action.

In reply to another question, the CM informed the house that the Union government had sanctioned Rs 3,701 crore for the smart metres project and the purchase of electricity metres is in progress.

At present, 42,177 applications for metres are pending and they would reach all divisions within a week, he said.

Sukhu informed the house that 20,000 posts across various categories would be advertised and filled by the Himachal Pradesh Public Service Commission (HPPSC), as the Himachal Pradesh Rajya Chayan Aayog (HPRCA) is yet to become functional.

The state government has made about 2,500 recruitment in one year and the recruitment in the Police department would also be made through HPPSC, he said.

State Agriculture Minister Chander Kumar informed the house that the Rabi crop suffered a 15 per cent loss due to deficient rain.

Replying to a question raised by Congress MLA Chander Shekhar, he said that the government would give compensation if the crop loss was more than 33 per cent.

The Union government sanctioned 10,023 houses to Himachal under Prime Minister Gramin Awas Yojana in 2023-24, Rural Development and Panchayati Raj Minister Aniruddh Singh informed the house in reply to a question raised by BJP's Chowdhary Sukhram.

The people whose houses were destroyed due to heavy rain last monsoon have been given Rs 7 lakh each, which included central assistance of Rs 1.30 lakh, he added.

With inputs from PTI.